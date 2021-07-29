Canaccord Genuity Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.
Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.84. 2,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.64. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 15.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 7.7% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of CGI by 97.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
