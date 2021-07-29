Canaccord Genuity Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.84. 2,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.64. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 15.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 7.7% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of CGI by 97.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

