Canaccord Genuity Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to C$22.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RLLMF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65. Real Matters has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.