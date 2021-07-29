Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,197.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,209.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

