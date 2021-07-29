Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1,444.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,472 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $13,064,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 105.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,974 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 192.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

