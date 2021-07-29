Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 1,699,000.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of SC opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.