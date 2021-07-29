Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Saia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $204.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.88. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

