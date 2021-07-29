Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

