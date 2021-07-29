Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of C$1.14 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$41.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.52.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

