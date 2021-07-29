Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.60

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and traded as high as $28.62. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 1,171 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.60.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.