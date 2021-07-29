Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

CU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.

Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,279. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$29.96 and a one year high of C$36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1367176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

