Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.
CU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.
Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,279. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$29.96 and a one year high of C$36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.