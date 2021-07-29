Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Down to $23.52

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $22.97. Canon shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 2,557 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Canon by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.