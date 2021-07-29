Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Down to $23.52

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $22.97. Canon shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 2,557 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Canon by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

