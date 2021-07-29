Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 218,989 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:COF traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
