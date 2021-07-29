Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 218,989 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

