Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Michael Slocum Sells 53,817 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Slocum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.91. 2,583,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,142. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

