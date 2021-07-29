Capital One Financial Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.14 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Shares of PXD opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.