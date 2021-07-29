Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.93). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 52,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Capital & Regional from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

