Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.96. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 27,391 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $5,240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

