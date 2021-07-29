Cappasity Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $358,039.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Coin Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

