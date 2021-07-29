Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 910,773 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $625.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 52.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 156.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

