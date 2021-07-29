Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.87. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 131,901 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $95.12 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of -2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a negative net margin of 74.67%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

