Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.16.

CS stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.83. 524,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.4890875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

