Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY21 guidance at $5.90-6.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 5.900-6.050 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

