CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Down 46.3% in July

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $29.28 on Thursday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

