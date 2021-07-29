CarGurus (CARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.23-0.25 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.62 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $403,447.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,804 shares of company stock valued at $11,996,508. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.