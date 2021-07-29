CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 587,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,716,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,106. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

