Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Kevin P. Zdimal Sells 15,544 Shares

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.68. 219,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

