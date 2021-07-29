Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 216.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 30,336 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 231.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 167,542 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUK opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

