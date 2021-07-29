Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Carvana stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.98. 2,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.64. Carvana has a 52 week low of $148.49 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of -165.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,501,821 shares of company stock worth $436,735,244. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

