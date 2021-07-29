Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 424,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $701.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 over the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

