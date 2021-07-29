Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.82 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00780177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.