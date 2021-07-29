Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 12%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price was down 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.16 and last traded at $119.00. Approximately 86,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,497,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

