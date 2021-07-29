CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTT opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

