CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%.

NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $680.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

