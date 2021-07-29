CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%.
NASDAQ:CBTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $680.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $33.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.
