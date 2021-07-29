CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Head-To-Head Review

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCUR and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and AMTD International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A AMTD International $144.26 million 9.74 $136.63 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMTD International beats CCUR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

