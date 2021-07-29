CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. VTB Capital cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price objective on shares of CD Projekt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

