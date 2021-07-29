Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPOF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,655. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.