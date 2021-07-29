Celeum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Celeum has a market capitalization of $8,594.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celeum coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celeum has traded 57.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.26 or 1.00546778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00797935 BTC.

Celeum Coin Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.