Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$10.37. 5,171,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The stock has a market cap of C$20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.08. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

