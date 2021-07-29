CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

