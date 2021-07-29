Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS stock traded up $7.92 on Thursday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.