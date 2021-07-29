Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Bought by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,977 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Certara worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Certara by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,551,045. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 2,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,583. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

