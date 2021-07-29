CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CNFN traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 28,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. CFN Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About CFN Enterprises
