CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNFN traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 28,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. CFN Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

