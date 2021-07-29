CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $89.93 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

