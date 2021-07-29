CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.45.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.64. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in CGI by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

