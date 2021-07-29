CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.20.

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$111.89. 99,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$116.07.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

