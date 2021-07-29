Chain Guardians (CGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.70 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00758210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,824,796 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

