ChainX (PCX) Price Up 9.2% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00007622 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $33.03 million and approximately $438,059.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00123113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.99 or 1.00017392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00801501 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,891,075 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

