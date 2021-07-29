ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $22,720.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.02 or 0.99842155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

