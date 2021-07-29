Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.70. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 246,146 shares.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.69.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.