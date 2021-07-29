Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.73% of Chemung Financial worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHMG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127. 19.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $212.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

