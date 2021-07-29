Cheniere Energy (LNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

